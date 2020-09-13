Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Patricia Feiler on Her Art’s Evolution This Year

Patricia Feiler is a longtime contributor to Dan’s Papers. Feiler talks about her latest work to grace the cover, how her work has evolved during the pandemic and more.

What was the inspiration for this painting?

I created “A Toast to the Winner” to reflect the unique essence of the East End. I envisioned my favorite vintage SS boats sailing on Moriches Bay, seen through a simple glass of our one of our delicious local wines.

I was fortunate to have grown up here. I’ve always known the creeks, bays and ocean beaches. There was a family farm stand across the street from my grandmother’s house and a sweet old cow that roamed the field. Those images are part of me as an artist. After winter travels to the desert, swamplands and mountains, I always return with an even greater appreciation of where we live. That’s my toast to the winner, the East End.

Talk about your artistic process and if there is an element in your art that you enjoy working with the most.

I enjoy painting outdoors and the immediate connection with nature. I don’t think I could create something without having experienced it. My favorite element is that of surprise. I will sometimes use a completely unexpected color or include a subtle secondary subject that involves the viewer as a participant.

How important are titles to your paintings?

The titles of my paintings can help the viewer understand the painting and me as an artist. I have actually used titles to inspire me before I even start the painting. The clarity of my vision and the title come together at different stages during the creative process.

What is your most important artist tool?

The many types of brushes I use are a key part of my technique. I have hundreds of bushes of every kind. During the course of a two–three hour painting session, I might use 20 or more brushes, some only for a few strokes, then I’m reaching for another size or shape.

How have the pandemic and social distancing changed your art creation process?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have felt an urgency to create even more art. The creative process has always been meditative for me. I become completely immersed and literally unaware of my surroundings. If I’m not painting, I’m thinking about it. It’s an escape from the overwhelming amount of information and emotional upheaval the pandemic has brought into our lives.

What does your artwork aim to say?

I hope that my paintings are an invitation for the viewer to take a closer look and to want to see beyond the edges and corners: to be an active part of the artistic process.

See more of Patricia Feiler’s art at patriciafeiler.artspan.com.