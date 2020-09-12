Martha Stewart Launches Line of Gourmet CBD Products

East Hampton lifestyle maven Martha Stewart has launched a new line of CBD products in conjunction with Canopy Growth.
In an introductory video on her website, Stewart explained that she was introduced to CBD by her good pal Snoop Dogg. True to form, Stewart has added her gourmet touch to the line of products that includes wellness gummies, oil drops and soft gels. The gummies, in particular are inspired by French candies known as pate de fruit and feature Meyer lemon, kumquat, blood orange, raspberry and huckleberry.
“I’ll leave the THC offerings to Snoop,” Stewart quipped.