Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Guest-Host ‘The Ellen Show’

East Hampton’s Martha Stewart and longtime pal Snoop Dogg guest-hosted The Ellen Show last week, and true to form, they hosted a fab party.

In a funny, entertaining segment, Stewart and Snoop Dogg taught Green Day musicians Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool how to cook for an Oscars viewing party. The group prepared homemade pizzas, pigs in a blanket and cocktails. Joked Stewart, “We have to start with a drink. Because everybody has to start with a drink.”

The cocktail featured prosecco, blood orange juice and Aperol. “It’s like a mimosa, but better,” she said. The group toasted to Green Day’s new album, Father of All Motherf—-ers. Following the toast, Stewart led Snoop Dogg and the Green Day guys in making some pizza.

After finishing the pizza, Stewart made pigs in blankets using puff pastry and Beyond Sausage, letting Snoop “roll” the pastry.

