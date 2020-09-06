The Hampton Classic: 10 Years of ‘Dan’s Papers’ Covers

The Hampton Classic Horse Show would have celebrated its 45th anniversary this year, but, like many annual traditions, the prestigious equestrian event has had to cancel due to the pandemic. “It is difficult to express how disappointing this is for everyone,” said Shanette Cohen, Executive Director of the Hampton Classic. “However, given the current situation and the uncertainty that lies ahead, our Board reached the conclusion that there really is no other option.”

One of the largest outdoor horse shows in the U.S., the Hampton Classic is a premier destination for many of the world’s best show jumping riders vying for top prize money and titles. The show features six show rings, a high-end Boutique Garden with more than 70 vendors, and a wide selection of dining options, all on its spectacular 60-acre show grounds. The show hosts more than 200 classes of competition for horses and riders of all ages and abilities ranging from leadline all the way up to the grand prix show jumping. The Classic also has competitions for riders with disabilities.

Each year, the Hampton Classic has a stunning work of equestrian-themed art made into a beautiful collectible poster, which also runs as a Dan’s Papers cover at the start of the event. Here, celebrate along with us the last decade of posters, and look forward to the Hampton Classic Horse Show returning in 2021 for its landmark 45th anniversary.