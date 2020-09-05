Weekend Dish: Elaia, Main Street Tavern and More

Check out these great dining deals, specials and more from around the East End.

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation will host a virtual cooking party hosted by Pamela Morgan and Nicole Miller on Wednesday, September 16, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. All ticket holders will be automatically entered to win prize baskets.

Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton is offering an at home BBQ package this weekend. Executive Chef Radu Grigore is preparing quality meats – just put them on the grill and enjoy. Options include chicken souvlaki, Greek style burgers made with wagyu beef, and lamb chops – all come with bags of pita and one quart of house-made Tzatziki.

The newly opened Main Street Tavern is offering outdoor dining this Labor Day weekend. The restaurant debuted with outdoors-only dining in its 54-seat open-air beer garden featuring plants and shrubbery for privacy and a socially distanced configuration. Guests can enjoy tavern dishes like fish & chips and Tavern wings or lighter dishes like the Farro Salad made with Balsam farms veggies and parmigiano. Enjoy with a signature 64oz margarita or rosé growlers with friends.

Social Studies has introduced Kids Kits, kid-friendly party looks that will dress up any kids’ celebration. Co-founders Jessica Latham and Amy Griffin are veterans of the entertaining space. The company offers five kid’s looks to choose from and nationwide shipping. The duo launched Social Studies in September 2019, and their investor network includes high-profile female founders Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Highway Restaurant & Bar in East Hampton is bringing its Autostrada pizza oven right to your backyard this Labor Day Weekend, to make Neapolitan pies to order including margarita (tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil), fungi (wild mushroom) and dolce inferno (spicy sopressata, calabrian chili pepper, honey) along with other Italian specialties.