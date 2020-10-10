Top 10 East End Halloween & Día de Muertos Restaurant Events

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Despite everything 2020 has thrown at us, Halloween and Día de Muertos on the East End are far from dead. Enjoy a frighteningly fun weekend full of drinks, bites and socially distanced restaurant events across the Hamptons and North Fork.

Calissa knows we could all use a bit of a distraction from this crazy year, and they’ve concocted just what the person dressed as a sexy doctor ordered. Don’t miss this haunting Halloween costume party full of spooky food and drink specials and a live DJ from 5–11:30 p.m. Everyone wearing a costume will receive an after-dinner shot on the house. Reservations are required, so get your name on the list ASAP. 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Southampton Social Club may need to have an exorcist on-hand at their epic Halloween party, because when DJ Martial spins his hypnotic tracks, anyone within earshot gets possessed to start moving their bodies to the music. In addition to featuring one of New York’s elite spin-masters, this monster mash is serving up dinner, cocktails, bottle service, private cabanas and garden dining. The party begins at 5 p.m. on Halloween and rages until 2 a.m. on November 1. Reserve your spot before it’s too late. 256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Green Hill Kitchen & Que and special guest Gotham Burger Social Club invite you to come play with them this Halloween. Diners are encouraged to come in costume on Halloween to best enjoy Gotham’s signature Smash Burgers, which will be served from noon until they’re gone. The regular a la carte menu will also be available. 48 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

The North Fork Doughnut Company‘s Halloween week, October 26–November 1, flavor forecast calls for Caramel Apple (caramel dip, chopped peanuts, dried apple), Candy Corn (brown butter marshmallow filling, orange and yellow drizzle) and Pumpkin Pecan (pumpkin spice filling, chocolate frosted, pecans), plus everyday offerings like Cereal killer and Pumpkin Cinnamon Sugar. On Halloween, two extra eerie flavors rise up from the oven—Spooky Sprinkles and Spider Webs. Take a bite, if you dare! 13175 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Art of Eating has brewed up a festive Halloween Boo Bash menu available for Amagansett takeout and delivery. Choose from a variety of treats to serve at your upcoming ghoulish event including Zombie Eyes, Swedish meatballs; Halloweenies, hot dogs in puff pastry with horseradish mustard; Devil Spiced Beer Steamed Shrimp; Monster Fingers, white chocolate–dipped pretzel fingers; Jack-o’-lantern Pot Pie, organic vegetable pot pie with a sinister smile; and more. Orders must be place 36 hours in advance of pickup. Amagansett, 631-267-2411, hamptonsartofeating.com

Unveiled earlier this month, Bistro Été‘s Pumpkin Spice-Oatmeal Ice Cream served in a pumpkin cup may just be the single best use of a mini pumpkin anyone’s every seen. As delicious as it is adorable, this festive little dessert, made with vegan ice cream, is a great way to cap off your day of Halloween fun. If you’re looking for something a little spookier, ask Chef Arie Pavlou for a Witches Potion—you won’t be disappointed. 760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-466-5770 (text), bistroete.com

The Haunt of Hither Hills has arrived at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa with vibrant décor in the Regent Cocktail Cub and Top Deck, eerie cocktails and snippets of history that tell the chilling tale of Alfred and Beatrice Ainsworth, who checked in over a hundred years ago but never checked out. Any chance to channel their spirits starts with ingesting the same cocktails the couple sipped every night at 7:30 p.m. before their disappearances—Alfred’s Old Fashioned and Beatrice’s Gin Rickey. You have until November 1 to step back in time and experience the Ainsworth’s never-ending vacation by the sea. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

Few things are scarier than the incredible power our dogs hold over us—we deem everything they do as the cutest thing ever, and they can do no real wrong in our eyes. Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. is giving pet parents a chance to show off their perfect pooch in the Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade, where they’ll compete for fabulous prizes awarded to pups with the cutest costume, scariest costume, most original costume, best homemade costume and best combo costume with their human. Registration is $10 per dog, with a percentage benefitting the North Fork Animal Welfare League. The event also features raffles, games and adorable puppies for cuddling. And while you’re at the brewery, be sure to try the seasonal Leaf Pile Ale, which tastes of pilsner, chocolate malts, pumpkin, cinnamon, allspice, ginger and vanilla. 42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

For an acclaimed Mexican restaurant like Coche Comedor, it makes perfect sense to celebrate Día de Muertos instead of Halloween, and this year, they’ll be serving festive specials that perfectly honor the beloved holiday. On October 31 and November 1, enjoy Chili Rellenos with chili ancho, queso Oaxaca and salsa tomate; Spit Roasted Turkey with arroz verde, frioles charros and mole negro; and Arroz con Leche with passion fruit caramel, mezcal-roasted pineapple. 74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-5709, cochecomedor.com

La Fondita is also honoring Día de Muertos with authentic Mexican dishes. The takeout menu includes Tamal de Pollo, two chicken tamales with salsa verde, queso fresco, Mexican rice and refried black beans; and Champurrado, a chocolate based atole made with Maseca, milk, Mexican chocolate and cinnamon. 74 Montauk Highway, Amagansett.631-267-8800, lafondita.net