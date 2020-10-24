Early Voting Begins: Where to Vote in Hamptons and North Fork

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Early Voting Period in New York State begins today, October 24, and runs through Sunday, November 1. Below you will find the list of all Early Voting locations on the East End, and remember, pursuant to Executive Order No. 202.17, you are required to wear a mask/face covering and maintain six feet of distance when entering any Board of Elections facility or voting poll site.

Windmill Village

219 Accabonac Road

East Hampton NY 11937

Stony Brook University Southampton Campus

70 Tuckahoe Road

Southampton NY 11968

Riverhead Senior Center

60 Shade Tree Lane

Aquebogue NY 11931

Southold Senior Center

750 Pacific Street

Mattituck NY 11952

What to Bring

If you’ve voted in New York before, you don’t need to provide ID to vote.

If you’re a first-time voter who registered by mail, and didn’t provide a copy of your ID with your registration, you may need to show ID to vote. Acceptable forms include: a current and valid photo ID; or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address.

Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote an affidavit ballot.

Election Day 2020 is Tuesday, November 3. Make your voice heard, make your vote count.