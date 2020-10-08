Sarah Jessica Parker Pleads the Case for Broadway’s Return

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Amagansett’s Sarah Jessica Parker has written an editorial for Variety pleading the case for the reopening of Broadway theaters.

The actress and businesswoman, who was in the midst of a revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite with husband Matthew Broderick when the COVID-19 hit, believes the Broadway is intrinsic to the economic success and health of Manhattan, and discusses how the livelihoods of many theater artists are in danger. She writes: “Theater is the way we induce visitors to come to our city and plan those special afternoons and evenings, which keep such a vast web of my fellow citizens employed and afloat. All the people I know and all the people I don’t know who are out of work need theater for the rent, and the mortgage, and children’s educations — all the countless ‘ands’ that are creating so much anxiety across the city and the nation.”

Parker continues: “Whether it’s a theater or a small business, you can’t reopen a business until you have the patrons there — it’s a psychological thing. And I believe it’s incumbent upon people who’ve had success in this city to reinvest, to come home.”