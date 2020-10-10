Watch Joe Mantello’s ‘The Boys in the Band’ on Netflix

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bridgehampton director Joe Mantello‘s film The Boys in the Band is now streaming on Netflix.

The Boys in the Band is based on the iconic 1968 play by the late playwright Mart Crowley. Considered a seminal work of LGBT theater and writing, The Boys in the Band tells the story of a group of gay men in Manhattan whose lives are thrown into turmoil and chaos over the course of a birthday party. It was adapted into a 1970 film, and enjoyed a highly successful Broadway revival in 2018, directed by Mantello.

Netflix’s adaptation stars much of the same cast from the lauded revival, including Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Charlie Carver, Andrew Rannells, Robin de Jesús and Brian Hutchison.