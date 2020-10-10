South o’ the Highway

Watch Joe Mantello’s ‘The Boys in the Band’ on Netflix

By
comments
Posted on
Matt Bomer, Brian Hutchison, Zachary Quinto, Mart Crowley, Tuc Watkins, Joe Mantello, Michael Benjamin Washington, Robin de Jesus, Charlie Carver, Andrew Rannells, Jim Parsons of "The Boys In The Band" 50th Anniversary Celebration, Photo: Jimi Celeste/PMC

Bridgehampton director Joe Mantello‘s film The Boys in the Band is now streaming on Netflix.

The Boys in the Band is based on the iconic 1968 play by the late playwright Mart Crowley. Considered a seminal work of LGBT theater and writing, The Boys in the Band tells the story of a group of gay men in Manhattan whose lives are thrown into turmoil and chaos over the course of a birthday party. It was adapted into a 1970 film, and enjoyed a highly successful Broadway revival in 2018, directed by Mantello.

Netflix’s adaptation stars much of the same cast from the lauded revival, including Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Charlie Carver, Andrew Rannells, Robin de Jesús and Brian Hutchison.

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites