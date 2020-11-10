Veterans to Be Honored in Downtown Riverhead

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There will be no Veterans Day parades this year on the East End, but a tribute is coming with the announcement that the Town of Riverhead Veteran’s Advisory Committee has partnered with the Riverhead Business Improvement District, Coucilwoman Jodi Giglio, and Wedel Sign Company to honor past and present veterans, active-duty, reserve, and National Guard members to install tribute banners on Main Street lamp posts beginning April, 2021.

Each banner is individualized to honor a specific person with his or her name, branch of service and a photograph. Community members are encouraged to sponsor a veteran, living or deceased by submitting an application and image to the Veteran’s Advisory Committee. The cost to sponsor a banner is $225 for one year of seasonal display.

The 21”x30” banners will then hang from downtown lamp posts annually from April-June in celebration of Memorial Day, and September-November in observance of Veterans Day. The application will reopen annually, allowing new applicants the opportunity to sponsor their Veteran. Previous year’s banners may be rotated into display, depending on the number of new banners each year.

“We salute the American Veterans and Active Duty Military whose courage and dedication have protectedour freedom and our way of life for generations,” Thomas Najdzion, Chairperson, Town of Riverhead Veteran’s Committee. “We recognize their service and sacrifice, their selflessness and bravery, their hardwork and their faith. We here in the great Town of Riverhead will honor the men and women with our Veterans Banner Program.”

Local Veterans PFC Garfield M. Langhorne Jr., U.S. Army (killed in action during the Vietnam War in1969 and the Town of Riverhead’s only Congressional Medal of Honor recipient) and Staff Sgt. DashanBriggs (member of the Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing in Westhampton killed in Iraq in 2018 during Operation Inherent Resolve) will be highlighted and honored with banners sponsored by Wedel Signs.

“The Riverhead BID is grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Veteran’s Tribute Banner project,” Kristy Verity, Executive Director, Riverhead BID. “The new banners are a demonstration of our community’s respect and gratitude for the service these men and women have provided for our nation.”

Applications are available at: The Town of Riverhead Town Hall, 200 Howell Avenue, Riverhead or online for print at downtownriverhead.org.