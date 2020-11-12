Vote Dan’s Best of the Best Pizza for National Pizza with Everything Day

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Today is National Pizza with the Works Day, and for the more than one in five people who eat pizza at least once a week, going for a slice—or a whole pie (some 5% of pizza eaters say they’ll eat five or more slices in a sitting)—with everything and everything on it feels like the perfect way to celebrate. Well, that and voting for your favorite pizza place on the East End in Dan’s Best of the Best. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

First things first. According to research done by YouGov, the most popular pizza toppings in America are pepperoni, followed by sausage, mushroom, bacon and plain old cheese. The least favorite are artichokes, pineapple, eggplant and, pulling up the rear, anchovies.

Now, according to Dan’s Papers readers and the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest, the most popular pizza places on the East End were:

Hamptons Best Pizza 2019 Winners

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Fresco Pizza & Deli

Silver – Scotto’s Pork Store

Bronze – Sag Pizza

North Fork Best Pizza 2019 Winners

Platinum – 1943 Pizza Bar

Gold – Pizza Rita

Silver – Michelangelo of Mattituck

Bronze – Grana Trattoria Antica

Of course, if you’re looking for the contest with everything, look no further than Dan’s Best of the Best, where you can vote for the best of the best of everything in the Hamptons and on the North Fork! Voting is open now through December 31, 2020, and you can vote every day at DansBOTB.com.