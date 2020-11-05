Bernie Sanders Made Shockingly Accurate Election Prediction on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A two-week-old interview with Bernie Sanders on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is making the rounds for how eerily accurate his election predictions were.

“You’re going to have a situation, I suspect, in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, other states, where they are going to be receiving huge amounts of mail-in ballots,” Sanders told Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon. “Unlike states like Florida or Vermont, they’re not able—for bad reasons—to begin processing those ballots until Election Day, or maybe when the polls close. That means you’re going to have states dealing with perhaps millions of mail-in ballots.”

As of Thursday, November 5, the 2020 Presidential Election has yet to be called. Current President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are in an incredibly tight race, with Pennsylvania one of the closer calls.