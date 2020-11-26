South o’ the Highway

Billy Joel Confirms Princess Diana Moment on ‘The Crown’

Billy Joel on white background
Billy Joel, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Fans of Netflix’s The Crown have been wondering if a scene on the most recent season, in which Princess Diana surprises husband Prince Charles with a choreographed dance to Billy Joel‘s “Uptown Girl,” really happened.

The Sag Harbor star confirmed via Twitter that the memorable moment was indeed based in fact. “In 1985, Princess Diana had a vision to surprise Prince Charles at a private show for supporters/friends of the Royal Ballet’s holiday celebration. She asked choreographer Wayne Sleep to choreograph a dance to her favorite song, ‘Uptown Girl,'” Joel wrote.

The Crown follows the political and personal machinations of the royal family and centers on Queen Elizabeth II. In the latest season, Princess Diana is played by Emma Corrin. Watch the series on Netflix.

