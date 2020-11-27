‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Lou Meisel, SoHo Gallerist

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On episode six, Dan speaks to NYC/Hamptons gallery owner Lou Meisel, considered “the father of photorealism.”

Meisel is the owner of one of the earliest art galleries in SoHo and is responsible for the resurgence of interest in American pinup illustrations. He and his wife, Susan, own one of the largest collections of photorealism and pinups in the world.

Tune into the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.