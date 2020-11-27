Dan Rattiner’s Stories

‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Lou Meisel, SoHo Gallerist

By
0
comments
Posted on
Susan and Lou Meisel.
Susan and Lou Meisel.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On episode six, Dan speaks to NYC/Hamptons gallery owner Lou Meisel, considered “the father of photorealism.”

Meisel is the owner of one of the earliest art galleries in SoHo and is responsible for the resurgence of interest in American pinup illustrations. He and his wife, Susan, own one of the largest collections of photorealism and pinups in the world.

Tune into the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Who’s Here in the Hamptons

Dan Rattiner speaks with the people who make the Hamptons “The Hamptons.”

Listen:

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites