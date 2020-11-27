Michael J. Fox Releases ‘No Time Like the Future’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptonite Michael J. Fox has released a new memoir, No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality.

Fox, who has lived with Parkinson’s disease since 1991, talks about living with the illness, having a family, continuing his career and looks back at his life in the new book.

Flatiron Books writes, “A moving account of resilience, hope, fear and mortality, and how these things resonate in our lives, by actor and advocate Michael J. Fox. The entire world knows Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, the teenage sidekick of Doc Brown in Back to the Future; as Alex P. Keaton in Family Ties; as Mike Flaherty in Spin City; and through numerous other movie roles and guest appearances on shows such as The Good Wife and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Diagnosed at age 29, Michael is equally engaged in Parkinson’s advocacy work, raising global awareness of the disease and helping find a cure through The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the world’s leading non-profit funder of PD science. His two previous bestselling memoirs, Lucky Man and Always Looking Up, dealt with how he came to terms with the illness, all the while exhibiting his iconic optimism. His new memoir reassesses this outlook, as events in the past decade presented additional challenges.”

Find the book on shelves now.