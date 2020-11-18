South o’ the Highway

People’s Choice Icon Honors for Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN

Congratulations to Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez, who received the People’s Choice Icon Award on Sunday, November 15.

“Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. And the importance of that connection, that human touch and I realize it’s what I strive for in everything I do, to reach people, to touch people. I believe that’s what we all want, shared experiences, to know that we’re not in this alone,” Lopez said during her acceptance speech. “Your belief and your faith in me motivates me to keep going and sometimes when I’m tired or beaten down like a lot of us have been this year, it’s my family, my friends, my babies and my fans, you guys, who have lifted me up when I couldn’t lift myself.”

