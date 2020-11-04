Scarlett Johansson Seen in the Hamptons with Her Wedding Ring for the First Time

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Happily married! Two days after Colin Jost debuted his gold wedding band during Saturday Night Live, his wife Scarlett Johansson was seen with her wedding ring while driving in the Hamptons. And, it just happened to be the first time The Avengers actress was seen wearing the sparkler.

The couple, who got engaged in May 2019, got married over the weekend of October 24. Meals on Wheels America, an organization Scarlett and Colin have been longtime supporters of, broke the news on their Instagram account.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the non-profit captioned the “Jost Married” photo they shared. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

During Jost’s “Weekend Update” appearance on October 31, co-host Michael Che joked to the 38-year-old comedian about his marriage saying, “You just married Scarlett Johansson and I just bought an electric bike. We’re both doing equally great.”

Jost was then spotted outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza after the SNL taping with Che and was, yet again, photographed wearing his wedding band. Although Johansson, an Amagansett resident, was seen driving in the Hamptons on Monday, she and Jost have yet to make their public debut together as a newlywed couple.

Johansson, 35, is set to star as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, which is expected to be released in the US on May 7, 2021. According to IMDB, she’s currently shooting voiceover for the animated film Sing 2 alongside Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane.