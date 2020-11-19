Top 12 Virtual Events on the East End: November 20–26, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With the weather getting chillier and the temptation to stay home all weekend getting stronger, it’s quite fortunate that there’s such a surplus of online programs and events keeping things exciting! Here are some of the most enticing East End virtual events this week—including an open mic night, a silent auction and more!

Virtual Works in Progress Concert

Friday, November 20, 5 p.m.

In partnership with Neue Galerie New York, the Perlman Music Program presents a Virtual Works in Progress Concert performed by students and alumni. Watch the premiere online at PMP from Home. perlmanmusicprogram.org

Open Mic Night

Friday, November 20, 6:30 p.m.

Join the LGBT Network for a great night of music, performances and community. Everyone is welcome to take the virtual stage and share their art—whether it’s an instrument, poem or song. Online registration is free but required. lgbtnetwork.org

The Friday Night Hustle: Episode Two

Friday, November 20, 8 p.m.

Hosted by The Nancy Atlas Project, this series is a weekly celebration of some of The Stephen Talkhouse’s favorite East End musicians and helps to support both Talkhouse staff and local musicians. Episode two features Andy Aledort, Billy Ryan, Annie Trezza, Jettykoon, Unsung Heroes and members of Sturdy Souls. Tickets are $10–$300. 161 Main Street, Amagansett. nancyatlas.com

Zumba on Zoom

Saturday, November 21, 9:30 a.m.

Start your Zumba journey with Kyleen Vernon in this virtual series. The $23 registration fee will automatically sign you up for each Saturday morning class through December 19. 631-288-3335 ext.4, westhamptonlibrary.net

In Process Online

Saturday, November 21, 2 p.m.

Join Watermill Center artists-in-residence Tahir Carl Karmali, Paige Mazurek, Zeinab Shahidi Marnani, Regina Parra and Claire Watson as they open their studios virtually and share what they’ve worked on during their residency. Registration is free but required. watermillcenter.org

Time Canvas: Violin and Theorbo

Sunday, November 22, 3 p.m.

Time Canvas seeks to bring together people from all walks of life by exploring old works through innovative perspectives. Specializing in historical performance on gut strings, founding members Chiara Fasani Stauffer and Joshua Stauffer are dedicated to bringing to life the warmth and character unique to period instruments. Registration is free but required. twinforksmusicivic.org

Lonnie Holley: Concert and Conversation

Sunday, November 22, 6 p.m.

Sculptor/artist/musician/filmmaker/educator Lonnie Holley is the Elaine de Kooning House’s latest artist-in-residence, and his residency culminates in a conversation and performance that will run virtually in collaboration with Guild Hall. Born in Jim Crow–era Alabama, kidnapped by a burlesque dancer and locked up at age eleven, Holley’s unique life reads like fiction, but it’s all true. Registration is free but required. guildhall.org

The Poetry of Our Universe

Monday, November 23, 5 p.m.

Join poet Carmen Bugan, Ph.D. and physicist Alessandro Tricoli, Ph.D. on a journey, via Zoom, to explore how the marriage between science and poetry enriches our understanding of the universe. Registration is free but required. myrml.org

Sculpt & Cardio Dance on Zoom

Tuesday, November 24, 10 a.m.

Join instructor Leisa DeCarlo, a professional and internationally known dancer, for sculpting and cardio using fun dance moves. All skill levels are welcome to join. Registration is free but required. quoguelibrary.org

High Style in the Gilded Age

Tuesday, November 24, 11 a.m.

Southampton History Museum’s eighth Zoom lecture on women of the Gilded Age in Southampton will be focused on Jessie Woolworth Donahue. In the sad saga of her life lies dramatic proof that money does not always buy happiness. Registration is free but required. 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Virtual Holiday Silent Auction

Sunday, November 22 through December 1.

Support Bay Street Theater by bidding on incredible auction items such as tickets to a Billy Joel concert, a signed guitar from Jimmy Buffett, yachting excursions, travel packages, local tours, original artwork and more. Following a VIP presale for patrons and subscribers, the online bidding begins on November 22. baystreet.org

Now Showing Online: Coded Bias

Now streaming.

HamptonsFilm is now streaming acclaimed first-run, art house, independent and world cinema. On offer now is Shalini Kantayya’s Coded Bias, a documentary following MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini as she discovers that most facial-recognition software does not accurately identify darker-skinned faces and the faces of women, she delves into an investigation of widespread bias in algorithms. hamptonsfilmfest.org

