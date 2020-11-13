Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Here’s every episode you’ve missed so far (plus a sneak peek at a future episode)!

On episode one, Dan Speaks with Dottie Herman, described as the “richest self-made woman in real estate. After building a client list for several years, she and a partner purchased Prudential Long Island Realty, expanded the company to be the largest real estate firm on Long Island, then in 2003 purchased the Douglas Elliman agency, and built that up too to the present day where it is the third largest real estate company in the United States with a team of 7,000 agents working out of 113 offices across the U.S.

On episode two, we meet author and dentist Dr. Alisa Kauffman, who shares her secrets on how she turned the world of geriatric dentistry into a new trend of making house calls since COVID-19. She practices in New York and, of course, the Hamptons!

On episode three, Dan speaks with Alan Furst, “an heir to the tradition of Eric Ambler and Graham Greene.” Furst, who lives today in a Victorian house in Sag Harbor, is America’s premiere historical spy novelist and has written more than a dozen of his stories, almost always about the common folk of Europe who have to somehow deal with the Second World War against the Nazis every day. He’s probably most famous for Polish Officer, but other novels have won awards, too.

On episode four, we’re introduced to historian David S. Reynolds, author of the acclaimed cultural biography Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times. In addition to his work on the 16th President, Reynolds has written book on such Civil War era luminaries as Harriet Beecher Stowe, Walt Whitman, Edgar Allan Poe, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Herman Melville, John Brown and others. Among his many honors, he has won the Bancroft Prize, the Ambassador Book Award, and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award.

On a future episode, listeners will meet Brooke Lea Foster—author of Summer Darlings and award-winning journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post Magazine, The Atlantic and numerous other publications—about her work and how the Hamptons is inspiring her new book.

