Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Carol Luz on Painting Montauk Lighthouse

Southampton native Carol Luz is known for her whimsical paintings featuring her Jack Russell Terriers, Judy and Elroy. This year, Luz imagines a wondrous and lovely scene showcasing the iconic Montauk Lighthouse.

What was the inspiration for this piece?

The inspiration for this piece was the Montauk Lighthouse and Max and Lucy. Max and Lucy got the task of decorating the lighthouse this year. With Walter and Norman riding in the back of the plane, Max and Lucy decided to wrap the lighthouse up in candy cane wrapping paper. The Snowtwins are spraying snow on the grounds of the lighthouse to give it that wintery feel.

Talk about how this unprecedented year has been for you.

This year has been unprecedented for everyone. It’s been very unnerving to say the least. I’ve been very lucky and grateful to have been able to keep my job during this pandemic. A lot of people haven’t been so lucky and are struggling. We need to keep them in our thoughts and prayers, shop local and help any way that we can.

How have the dogs fared this year?

Judy and Elroy have fared very well this year. They have had both humans home to spoil them every day! They get to go on daily walks, have daily breakfast, lunch and dinner with their humans, daily naps, daily meet-and-bark with the neighbors. I think the neighbors have had enough of them.

What are your hopes for 2021?

My hopes for 2021 are for new exciting opportunities, adventures, good health and abundance for all.

What inspires you the most?

My two Jack Russell Terriers, Judy and Elroy, inspire me the most. They are from the same litter. We named them after the brother and sister of the Jetsons. I love putting them in different unexpected scenarios having a fun time. They are such characters. It’s fun to capture that in my paintings.

See more of Carol Luz’s work at carolluzart.com, on Instagram @judyandelroy and at Mustique at Hampton House in Westhampton Beach.

