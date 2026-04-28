Southampton Hosts Docs Equinox

Executive Director of Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center Kathleen Mulcahy with Board Member Janet Gill Alicia Doherty Ann and Howard Chwatsky Alicia Doherty Artist Lana Jokel with SAC Executive Director Christina Strassfield Alicia Doherty Artist Susan Crocker Alicia Doherty Co-Owners of Canios Books, Maryann Calendrille and Kathryn Szoka Alicia Doherty Deborah Kooperstein, Melissa Chung, Jamie Coy Wallace Alicia Doherty Director Hamptons DocFest Jacqui Lofaro with Mariann Calendrille, Author Carl Safina, Kathryn Szoka Alicia Doherty Don and Theresa Lanham Alicia Doherty Executive Director Jacqui Lofaro, Catherine Ellams Alicia Doherty Jamie Coy Wallace, Festival Manager Elise Finnerty Alicia Doherty Janet Mastropolo, Deborah Wetzel, Jim Lennon Alicia Doherty Jodi Sally, Emlie Jackson Alicia Doherty Linda Stabler-Talty, Joe Diamond, Elyn Kronemeyer Maryann Calendrille, Author Carl Safina, Katherine Szoka Richard Werthamer with Board Member Susan Bloom Romant Kramoris, Regina Jacina Sabine Hindra with Honorable Deborah Kooperstein and Leslie Siben SOFO Outreach Coordinator Rebecca Rodgers with Environmental Educator, Moe Kennedy Alicia Doherty Tammy Flanell Alicia Doherty Tommy Demaio, Ada Samuelsson Alicia Doherty

The Southampton Arts Center teamed up with Docs Equinox for a three-day festival celebrating Earth Week with award-winning Sundance films. The event honored the legacy of the late Robert Redford. Attendees engaged with the Earth Central Hub, including the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, SOFO, and Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons. Author Carl Safina hosted a book signing to further the festival’s mission of environmental advocacy and education.