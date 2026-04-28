Southampton Hosts Docs Equinox
1 minute 04/28/2026
Executive Director of Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center Kathleen Mulcahy with Board Member Janet Gill
Ann and Howard Chwatsky
Artist Lana Jokel with SAC Executive Director Christina Strassfield
Artist Susan Crocker
Co-Owners of Canios Books, Maryann Calendrille and Kathryn Szoka
Deborah Kooperstein, Melissa Chung, Jamie Coy Wallace
Director Hamptons DocFest Jacqui Lofaro with Mariann Calendrille, Author Carl Safina, Kathryn Szoka
Don and Theresa Lanham
Executive Director Jacqui Lofaro, Catherine Ellams
Jamie Coy Wallace, Festival Manager Elise Finnerty
Janet Mastropolo, Deborah Wetzel, Jim Lennon
Jodi Sally, Emlie Jackson
Linda Stabler-Talty, Joe Diamond, Elyn Kronemeyer
Maryann Calendrille, Author Carl Safina, Katherine Szoka
Richard Werthamer with Board Member Susan Bloom
Romant Kramoris, Regina Jacina
Sabine Hindra with Honorable Deborah Kooperstein and Leslie Siben
SOFO Outreach Coordinator Rebecca Rodgers with Environmental Educator, Moe Kennedy
Tammy Flanell
Tommy Demaio, Ada Samuelsson
The Southampton Arts Center teamed up with Docs Equinox for a three-day festival celebrating Earth Week with award-winning Sundance films. The event honored the legacy of the late Robert Redford. Attendees engaged with the Earth Central Hub, including the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, SOFO, and Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons. Author Carl Safina hosted a book signing to further the festival’s mission of environmental advocacy and education.