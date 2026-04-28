Event & Party Photos

Southampton Hosts Docs Equinox

By
1 minute 04/28/2026
Executive Director of Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center Kathleen Mulcahy with Board Member Janet Gill

Executive Director of Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center Kathleen Mulcahy with Board Member Janet Gill

Alicia Doherty
Ann and Howard Chwatsky

Ann and Howard Chwatsky

Alicia Doherty
Artist Lana Jokel with SAC Executive Director Christina Strassfield

Artist Lana Jokel with SAC Executive Director Christina Strassfield

Alicia Doherty
Artist Susan Crocker

Artist Susan Crocker

Alicia Doherty
Co-Owners of Canios Books, Maryann Calendrille and Kathryn Szoka

Co-Owners of Canios Books, Maryann Calendrille and Kathryn Szoka

Alicia Doherty
Deborah Kooperstein, Melissa Chung, Jamie Coy Wallace

Deborah Kooperstein, Melissa Chung, Jamie Coy Wallace

Alicia Doherty
Director Hamptons DocFest Jacqui Lofaro with Mariann Calendrille, Author Carl Safina, Kathryn Szoka

Director Hamptons DocFest Jacqui Lofaro with Mariann Calendrille, Author Carl Safina, Kathryn Szoka

Alicia Doherty
Don and Theresa Lanham

Don and Theresa Lanham

Alicia Doherty
Executive Director Jacqui Lofaro, Catherine Ellams

Executive Director Jacqui Lofaro, Catherine Ellams

Alicia Doherty
Jamie Coy Wallace, Festival Manager Elise Finnerty

Jamie Coy Wallace, Festival Manager Elise Finnerty

Alicia Doherty
Janet Mastropolo, Deborah Wetzel, Jim Lennon

Janet Mastropolo, Deborah Wetzel, Jim Lennon

Alicia Doherty
Jodi Sally, Emlie Jackson

Jodi Sally, Emlie Jackson

Alicia Doherty
Linda Stabler-Talty, Joe Diamond, Elyn Kronemeyer

Linda Stabler-Talty, Joe Diamond, Elyn Kronemeyer

Maryann Calendrille, Author Carl Safina, Katherine Szoka

Maryann Calendrille, Author Carl Safina, Katherine Szoka

Richard Werthamer with Board Member Susan Bloom

Richard Werthamer with Board Member Susan Bloom

Romant Kramoris, Regina Jacina

Romant Kramoris, Regina Jacina

Sabine Hindra with Honorable Deborah Kooperstein and Leslie Siben

Sabine Hindra with Honorable Deborah Kooperstein and Leslie Siben

SOFO Outreach Coordinator Rebecca Rodgers with Environmental Educator, Moe Kennedy

SOFO Outreach Coordinator Rebecca Rodgers with Environmental Educator, Moe Kennedy

Alicia Doherty
Tammy Flanell

Tammy Flanell

Alicia Doherty
Tommy Demaio, Ada Samuelsson

Tommy Demaio, Ada Samuelsson

Alicia Doherty

The Southampton Arts Center teamed up with Docs Equinox for a three-day festival celebrating Earth Week with award-winning Sundance films. The event honored the legacy of the late Robert Redford. Attendees engaged with the Earth Central Hub, including the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, SOFO, and Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons. Author Carl Safina hosted a book signing to further the festival’s mission of environmental advocacy and education.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events