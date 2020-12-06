Instacart Brings Instant Groceries to the Hamptons

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End has erupted with fresh new food delivery services this year—from local restaurants like The Coop and Green Hill Kitchen & Que to distribution companies like Big Brunch Box and Baldor—and as of this month, for the first time ever, Hamptonites have access to same-day grocery delivery through Instacart.

The Hamptons expansion is made possible through partnerships with Stop & Shop and JP (aka Juice Press), which have made all Hamptons locations available on the Instacart marketplace. These include the JP locations in East Hampton, Bridgehampton and Southampton, and the Stop & Shop supermarkets in East Hampton, Southampton and Hampton Bays. Whether residents and visitors need groceries for the week or a last-minute breakfast smoothie, they can now get food delivered in as little as an hour.

“We’re thrilled to launch Instacart in the Hamptons for the first time ever and make online grocery delivery even more accessible to more people in the U.S.,” says Instacart VP of Retail Andrew Nodes. “At Instacart, we’re committed to supporting our retailer partners, including local favorites Stop & Shop and JP by helping connect them with their customers online so they can more easily get the groceries and goods from the retailers they love.”

Hamptons customers now have access to fresh produce, proteins, frozen goods, pantry staples, household goods and more through the Instacart app and instacart.com. Personal shoppers can be instructed to deliver goods immediately or at a designated time in advance. JP delivery is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Stop & Shop delivery is offered 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (9 p.m. on Sundays).

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.