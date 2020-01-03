Paul McCartney & Other Hamptonites Among Top-Earning Musicians of the Decade

Forbes has released a list of “The 10 Top-Earning Musicians of the Decade,” and several South Forkers made the cut.

Sagaponack’s Paul McCartney came in at #8 with $535 million, while East Hampton’s Jay-Z earned the #7 spot with $560 million. Diddy, a longtime South Forker, took the #6 slot with $605 million. And East Hampton’s Beyoncé beat them all to take the #3 spot with $685 million.

In 2019, McCartney expanded on his popular Egypt Sessions album, releasing two new songs on vinyl, “Home Tonight” and “In a Hurry.” Jay-Z was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry for his 2001 album The Blueprint. Diddy received a Phoenix Award from Mayor Keisha Bottoms of Atlanta, GA, for for bringing his Revolt Summit entrepreneurial series to the city and for his contributions to the community. Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade was recently named Album of the Decade by AP.

Claiming #1 and #2, Dr. Dre ($950 million) and Taylor Swift ($825 million) don’t have Hamptons homes—yet.