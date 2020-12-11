Podcast

‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Bonnie Cannon

By
0
comments
Posted on
BHCCRC Executive Director Bonnie Michelle Cannon
BHCCRC Executive Director Bonnie Michelle Cannon.
Photo: Barry Gordin

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 8, Dan speaks with Bonnie Cannon, executive director of the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Bonnie Cannon- Director of the Bridge Hampton Recreational Center – Episode 8

Who’s Here in the Hamptons

Cannon is a pioneer of leadership. The first African-American women to be elected to the Southampton Board of Trustees, she currently serves on the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission and as chair of the Town of Southampton Housing Authority. A recipient of the Southampton Village Citizenship Award, she has also served on the Southampton Village Cultural Center Board and the Southampton Village Planning Commission. She is the co-founder of the East End African-American Museum and Center of Excellence and Coordinator for Neighborhood Community Meetings.

A graduate of Howard University with a degree in Computer Management Information Systems, Cannon spent 20 years in Regional and Senior Staff management positions at Verizon and has been Executive Director of the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center since 2007.

Tune into the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Who’s Here in the Hamptons

Dan Rattiner speaks with the people who make the Hamptons “The Hamptons.”

Listen:

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites