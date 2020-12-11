‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Bonnie Cannon

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 8, Dan speaks with Bonnie Cannon, executive director of the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center.

Cannon is a pioneer of leadership. The first African-American women to be elected to the Southampton Board of Trustees, she currently serves on the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission and as chair of the Town of Southampton Housing Authority. A recipient of the Southampton Village Citizenship Award, she has also served on the Southampton Village Cultural Center Board and the Southampton Village Planning Commission. She is the co-founder of the East End African-American Museum and Center of Excellence and Coordinator for Neighborhood Community Meetings.

A graduate of Howard University with a degree in Computer Management Information Systems, Cannon spent 20 years in Regional and Senior Staff management positions at Verizon and has been Executive Director of the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center since 2007.

Tune into the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.