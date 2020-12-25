Podcasts

‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Father Alex Karloutsos

By
0
comments
Posted on
Father Alexander Karloutsos.
Father Alexander Karloutsos.
Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 9 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Father Alexander Karloutsos, head of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons.

Karloutsos, or “Father Alex,” is the Vicar General of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese and Special Assistant to His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. He also serves as the representative of the Archdiocese to the White House, Congress, state and local officials, Greek American organizations, political action, religious freedom and human rights groups.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Father Alex – Episode 9

Who’s Here in the Hamptons

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Father Alex – Episode 9

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites