‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Father Alex Karloutsos

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 9 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Father Alexander Karloutsos, head of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons.

Karloutsos, or “Father Alex,” is the Vicar General of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese and Special Assistant to His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. He also serves as the representative of the Archdiocese to the White House, Congress, state and local officials, Greek American organizations, political action, religious freedom and human rights groups.

