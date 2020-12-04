Sarah Jessica Parker Perfume Blamed for Kangaroo Attack

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

File this one under “strangely not satire:” an Australian woman has blamed her Sarah Jessica Parker-branded perfume after a kangaroo attacked her during her morning run.

Tracy Noonan of Beaconsfield, Australia was out for her morning run when a kangaroo jumped out from the brush and attacked her from behind. Noonan recounted the story on the 3AW Breakfast with Ross and Russel radio show.

“I thought ‘Oh my goodness, this kangaroo is going to kill me,'” she said. After being rescued by a park ranger—the kangaroo thumped her back and chased her as she ran—it was concluded that the kangaroo was attracted to her Sarah Jessica Parker perfume.

“Who wears perfume on a run? No one…but it was early in the morning and I was fumbling around for deodorant and that was all I could find,” Noonan said on the radio show.

No word on if Noonan was wearing Parker’s Lovely or Covet perfume, but consider us warned?