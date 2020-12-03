Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: December 4–10, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Staying in this weekend? Spend your day at thrilling East End virtual events! This week’s top picks include a livestreamed concert or two, an eye-opening Zoom lecture and more!

Konstantin Soukhovetski Salon Concert

Friday, December 4, 5 p.m.

Enjoy the brilliance and artistry of pianist Konstantin Soukhovetski livestreamed from the Parrish Art Museum in the comfort of your home. Tickets are $20. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

The Friday Night Hustle: Episode Four

Friday, December 4, 8 p.m.

Hosted by The Nancy Atlas Project, this virtual series is a weekly celebration of some of The Stephen Talkhouse’s favorite East End musicians and helps to support both Talkhouse staff and local musicians. Tickets are $10–$300. nancyatlas.com

Our Virtual Holiday Show: Tradition

Saturday, December 5, 7 p.m.

Our Fabulous Variety Show (OFVS) presents their final Zoom event of the year—a holiday-themed variety show featuring fan favorites from the 2020 virtual season! There will also be raffles, giveaways, comedy and more fun. Ticket are suggested donations of $20; kids $10. ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

A Good Old-Fashioned Christmas

Sunday, December 6, 3 p.m.

Join East End libraries for a good old-fashioned Christmas and some holiday cheer featuring Valerie DiLorenzo. The Zoom event features traditional favorites as well as some new surprises and stories about the holiday season. Registration is free but required. 631-283-0774 ext.523, myrml.org

Stars for Stars

Sunday, December 6, 4 p.m.

Enjoy a holiday Zoom show hosted by Bonnie Grice and featuring some of Southampton Cultural Center’s favorite performers, saluting dedicated community champions of all ages. scc-arts.org

Zoom Crafts

Tuesday, December 8, 11 a.m.

Join Riverhead Free Library and Helen Horton of Jamesport Homemakers for a Zoom workshop where you’ll learn how to crochet a headband perfect for a baby. Email [email protected] ahead of the class for the supply list. riverheadlibrary.org

The Social Dilemma Talk

Wednesday, December 9, 7 p.m.

Join Larissa Rhodes, producer of the new hit film The Social Dilemma in a Zoom conversation with Josh Golin and Jean Rogers. They will share clips from the film and discuss what we can do to keep digital media from interfering with children’s healthy development. southamptonartscenter.org

Hamptons DOC Fest

December 4–13.

The 13th annual film festival features 35 great documentary films to watch in the warmth and comfort of your home over 10 days. No worries about weather, parking, ticket lines, where to catch a snack between films. You can schedule your own day the way you like it. hamptonsdocfest.com

A Totally Disrespectful Evening of Short Plays

Now through December 31.

Now on-demand, Joy Behar’s hilarious new short plays feature a dazzling array of funny performers—including Bob Balaban, Brynne Amelia Ballan, Chris Bauer, Lorraine Bracco, Rachel Dratch, Susie Essman, Paul Hecht, Danny Hoch, Robert Klein, Irene Sofia Lucio, Dylan McDermott, Albert Jack Peterson, Linda Smith, Brenda Vaccaro, Steven Weber and the playwright herself. A 48-hour rental ticket costs $9.99 and benefits Guild Hall, Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center and JBJ Soul Kitchen. guildhall.org

Literature Live! Moby Dick

Now through December 31.

​Bay Street Theater’s Literature Live! returns with an online on-demand theatrical production of Herman Melville’s American classic Moby Dick. The cast features celebrated actor Harris Yulin and stars of the stage Dan Domingues, Wonza Johnson, Nehal Joshi, Trent Saunders and Allen O’Reilly. Virtual tickets are $23. baystreet.org

