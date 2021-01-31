South o’ the Highway

Dear Evan Hansen Starring Julianne Moore Set for September Release

By Posted on
Julianne Moore at the 2014 HamptonsJulianne Moore at the 2014 Hamptons International Film Festival. International Film Festival.
Julianne Moore at the 2014 Hamptons International Film Festival. Photo credit: Daniel Gonzalez

The film adaptation of the beloved musical Dear Evan Hansen will hit theaters on September 24.

Dear Evan Hansen, starring Ben Platt (who played the title role on Broadway), Montauk’s Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg and Amy Adams, follows a shy high school boy who fabricates a friendship with a classmate who recently committed suicide and inadvertently finds his life changed as a result. Moore will play Heidi, Evan’s mother.

The film is directed by Stephen Chbosky and written by Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the musical.

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites