Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The film adaptation of the beloved musical Dear Evan Hansen will hit theaters on September 24.

Dear Evan Hansen, starring Ben Platt (who played the title role on Broadway), Montauk’s Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg and Amy Adams, follows a shy high school boy who fabricates a friendship with a classmate who recently committed suicide and inadvertently finds his life changed as a result. Moore will play Heidi, Evan’s mother.

The film is directed by Stephen Chbosky and written by Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the musical.