Montauk’s Julianne Moore Celebrates 60th Birthday

A very happy birthday to Montauk’s Julianne Moore, who turns 60 today, December 3.

One of the greatest actors working today, Moore came from relatively humble beginnings by Hollywood standards. Before starring in films such as Boogie Nights and Hannibal, Moore played ingenue Frannie Hughes on the long-running CBS soap opera As the World Turns. During her three years on the show, Moore was involved in one of the series’ most famous stories, as Frannie dated a man who was secretly obsessed with and stalking her mother. Moore’s portrayal was so beloved that she reprised the role for one episode prior to the show’s final episode in 2010.