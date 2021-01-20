Eli Manning & Victor Cruz Offer Super Bowl Kitchen Coaching

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Quogue resident Eli Manning is reuniting with former New York Giants teammate Victor Cruz to help football fans create an epic Super Bowl LV spread on Sunday, February 7. With support from NFL sponsor Stella Artois, the two will take to the field at MetLife Stadium for four Stella Sessions, where they’ll offer some helpful kitchen coaching, giving fans play-by-play instructions of how to prepare the four dishes available through the new Stella Stadium Bites packs.

“Victor and I have been able to cook up some great plays on the field over the years, so it’s exciting to get a chance to test ourselves in this regard and catch up over some Stella Artois,” Manning said in a statement.

“I had a blast suiting up, chef-style for the first time ever, with Eli Manning, and breaking down our favorite game day food plays together with Stella Artois,” Cruz added.

Available through Blue Apron, the Stella Stadium Bites menu features elevated takes on fan-favorite party dishes, ready to be cooked and savored on game day. Each package serves four to six with one of four dishes—smoked gouda and chicken on focaccia with pancetta and hot honey, seared flank steak lettuce cups with pickled peppers and garlic dressing, creamy pesto and spinach dip with toasted pita chips and pork chorizo quesadillas with cilantro sour cream. The packs are available at stellaartois.com/stellastadiumbites through January 29, or while supplies last, and will arrive the first week of February. Additionally, a set of four Stella Artois chalices will ship separately as a special gift with purchase.

“Football is as much about rooting for your team as it is about planning your menu,” said John Adler, VP of Culinary at Blue Apron. “No one wants to miss a crucial moment, and our recipes are designed to help them plan ahead and ensure they can enjoy delicious food throughout the night.”

Check out the announcement video here and keep an eye out for the upcoming Stella Sessions starring Manning and Cruz.