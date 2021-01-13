Food Seen: Family Style, Restaurant Week Deals & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Did you know that Winter Restaurant Week is right around the corner or that Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker and many other celebs have been spotted dining at Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton? Get your weekly dose of East End food facts here!

Green Hill Kitchen & Que in Greenport is now offering Big Game Party Kits featuring wings, sliders, rack o’ ribs, bucket o’ beer and cocktail kits. Just in time! Call 631-477-4900 for more details and to order.

Calissa in Water Mill now offers brunch from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday. The menu features appetizers such as saganaki cheese with honey, sesame, and fig jam, and avgolemono soup with chicken, lemon, orzo, and spinach. Mains include lobster Benedict; shakshuka with oven-poached eggs, tomatoes, onions and peppers, and a sausage and egg gyro. calissahamptons.com

This month, Main Street Tavern in Amagansett is focusing on promoting their new “Family Size” oven-ready and ready-to-eat large format dishes. Offerings include chicken pot pie with chicken, mushrooms, leeks, wholemeal crust, shepherd’s pie with beef, onion, peas and gravy topped with mashed potatoes, and lasagna with beef ragu, pasta sheets, bechamel sauce and Parmigiana. These offerings can be bought ready-to-eat or oven-ready, so families can freeze and save them for easy weeknight meals! They’ve also debuted a new pre-order dessert menu. The sticky toffee pudding and apple crumble can both be ordered oven-ready, as well. The full dessert menu includes lemon tart, chocolate tart, carrot cake, sticky toffee pudding and a pint of ice cream. mainstreettavern.com

Winter Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 24 and runs through Sunday, January 31. Participating restaurants will offer either a $25, $35 or $42 prix fixe during those dates, except January 30, when it’s offered until 7 p.m. The island-wide promotion is available for take-out or dine-in. Go to longislandrestaurantweek.com for a list of participating restaurants. Everyone loves a deal, and this can help struggling restaurants as they navigate the pandemic. All restaurants need our support.

We Hear That…Bostwick’s Chowder House is now closed for the season, but their catering arm is alive and well and serving lobster rolls!

…Bell & Anchor will reopen Thursday, January 14 after a brief break for rest and minor renovations

…Churchill Wine & Spirits in Bridgehampton offers free delivery.

Check Out This Week’s Chef Highlight: Sam McCleland of The Bell & Anchor

Fun Food Fact: The original Pizza Hut was started in 1958 by two brothers, Dan and Frank Carney, while studying at Wichita State University in Kansas. The idea was to create a small pizza shop which was manned by students and family. Their second location was in Topeka. Today, Pizza Hut can be enjoyed in over 100 countries. Guess they made dough, eh?

Did You Know? That corn tortillas at La Fondita in Amagansett are all handmade from scratch daily?

…That Nick & Toni’s has had more bold-faced names dine at the restaurant than any other restaurant in the Hamptons—from the political power of Bill and Hillary Clinton, to movie stars such as Jack Nicholson, Brad Pitt, Alec Baldwin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Richard Gere, Sarah Jessica Parker and Renee Zellweger.

Quote of the Week: “Let’s face it, a nice creamy chocolate cake does a lot for a lot of people; it does for me.” —Audrey Hepburn

