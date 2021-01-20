Food Seen: Restaurant Week Is Here and More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Did you know that Winter Restaurant Week starts this Sunday or that the 1770 House in East Hampton just added a new sample prix fixe? Get your weekly dose of East End food news here!

Southampton Publick House is starting the year with several enticements of which diners may want to take advantage. From Monday–Friday from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. there’s a Make-Your-Own-Lunch combo for $14. A Monday Night Madness from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. brings $5 pints, half-price burgers and half-priced price wings. Tequila Tuesday features-you guessed it-$5 margaritas, $5 tacos and half-price quesadillas from 5 p.m.–1 p.m. OMG Fridays offers an all-night happy hour with half-price apps all night in the bar and dining room. There’s also weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday; open seven days. Heck, you can’t afford NOT to go there! publick.com

One of East Hampton’s classic restaurants, the 1770 House, is now offering a two-course $55 prix fixe. Sample entrees include beef short ribs, Scottish salmon, mushroom risotto and pork tenderloin. Yum. 1770house.com

Winter Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 24 and runs through Sunday, January 31. Participating restaurants will offer either a $25, $35, or $42 prix fixe during those dates (except Saturday, January 30, when it’s offered until 7 p.m.). The island-wide promotion is available for take-out or dine-in. Local restaurants participating are Calissa in Water Mill, Lulu Kitchen and Bar in Sag Harbor, Preston House in Riverhead and Jamesport Manor in Jamesport, with more signing on. Go to longislandrestaurantweek.com for a list of participating restaurants.

Check Out This Week’s Chef Highlight: Scott Kampf of Union Burger Bar

Congratulations to Art of Eating Caterers and Event Planners! They’re featured in the January issue of Bridal Guide for the latest tips on wedding food trends! “We see the smaller wedding trend sticking around,” says Cheryl Stair, chef and co-owner “There is something really special about an intimate celebration. We believe couples are beginning to realize the real reason for weddings in the first place—to focus on your love for one another and the lifetime commitment you are making to one another and each other’s families.” Another trend she sees: “Rather than focus on how the reception ‘looks,’ couples are putting the priority on guest comfort. Instead of impressing, couples are trying to delight their guests.” hamptonsartofeating.com

Books on Restaurants You Might Like: Elaine’s: The Rise of New York’s Most Legendary Restaurants from Those Who Were There by Amy Phillips Penn and Liz Smith

Quote of the Week: “A man seldom thinks with more earnestness of anything than he does of his dinner.” — Samuel Johnson

Got a news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!