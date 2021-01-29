Podcasts

‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Richard Cohen, Rockwater Ltd.

Rockwater Ltd. natural look rock and water feature
Natural look rock and water feature by Rockwater Ltd.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 13 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Amagansett’s Richard Cohen, whose firm Rockwater Ltd. has for the last 30 years built waterfalls, ponds, stone bridges and other nature enhancing creations on the properties of some of the East End’s wealthiest residents.

Which ones are the most memorable? Cohen answers that question.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner speaks with the owner of Rockwater Ltd, Richard Cohen – Episode 13

