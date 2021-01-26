Jimmy Fallon Cleans Steve Kornacki’s Office

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon got his hands dirty on The Tonight Show this week to help overworked buddy Steve Kornacki.

Fallon, who first surprised the MSNBC journalist with a visit after Kornacki tracked the 2020 Presidential Election in November, did a video segment in which he cleaned Kornacki’s extremely cluttered and messy office.

Kornacki was shocked and delighted to see his newly cleaned office and read a note from Fallon:

“Dear Steve, I thought 2020 was a dumpster fire but then I saw your office. Just want you to know how much we appreciate you, here’s to more fun in 2021. Love Jimmy Fallon, the Marie Kondo of Late Night.”

Watch the clip of Fallon and Kornacki above.