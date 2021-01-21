Meryl Streep Nephew Case Draws More Protestors

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Protesters picketed Jan. 14 outside the East Hampton home of actress Meryl Streep’s nephew, Charles Streep, to demand that he show up to the next hearing in his road-rage case at East Hampton Town Justice Court.

Charles Streep, a 31-year-old former college athlete who allegedly put David Peralta in a chokehold in August, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation, both felonies. Prior pretrial conferences in the case have been held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Peralta’s attorney, Edmond Chakmakian, has said Streep spewed racial epithets and has asked the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office to consider filing hate crime charges. Meanwhile, he filed a civil suit against Streep in New York Supreme Court, as Streep lives in Manhattan when he is not at his parents’ summer home in East Hampton. The suit seeks both compensatory and punitive damages. The amount has not been specified.

-With Taylor Vescey