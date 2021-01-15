Podcasts

‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Liana Werner-Gray

By Posted on
Liana Werner-Gray.
Liana Werner-Gray.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 11 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Liana Werner-Gray, three-time bestselling author and nutritionist. Dan and Liana talk about healthy eating and their favorite spots to eat in the Hamptons.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Liana Werner-Gray, Certified Health and Nutrition Coach in New York City – Episode 11

Who’s Here in the Hamptons

Werner-Gray is a certified nutritionist, health and nutrition coach in New York City and a best-selling author of multiple health and wellness books including The Earth Diet, 10-Minute Recipes and Cancer Free with Food. She is a CBD advocate, health researcher, natural food chef and healthy living influencer. She believes food is medicine and finds solutions to problems through nutrition.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Liana Werner-Gray, Certified Health and Nutrition Coach in New York City – Episode 11

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites