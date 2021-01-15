‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Liana Werner-Gray

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
On Episode 11 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Liana Werner-Gray, three-time bestselling author and nutritionist. Dan and Liana talk about healthy eating and their favorite spots to eat in the Hamptons.
Werner-Gray is a certified nutritionist, health and nutrition coach in New York City and a best-selling author of multiple health and wellness books including The Earth Diet, 10-Minute Recipes and Cancer Free with Food. She is a CBD advocate, health researcher, natural food chef and healthy living influencer. She believes food is medicine and finds solutions to problems through nutrition.