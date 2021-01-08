‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Joe Delia, Musician

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
On Episode 10 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Joe Delia, renowned American singer, musician, multi-instrumentalist, composer and arranger.
Delia is the lead vocalist and keyboardist of the eponymous blues rock band Joe Delia & Thieves, after previously touring as a session and studio musician with Chuck Berry, Pat Benatar and Stevie Wonder. He is also a prolific composer of film and television scores, best known for his long-running collaborations with filmmaker Abel Ferrara on films like Ms. 45, King of New York, Bad Lieutenant and Body Snatchers.