Podcasts

‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Joe Delia, Musician

By Posted on
Joe Delia
Joe Delia performing at the 2014 Dan's Best of the Best Party.
Photo: Daniel Gonzalez

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 10 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Joe Delia, renowned American singer, musician, multi-instrumentalist, composer and arranger.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Joe Delia, singer, musician, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and arranger – Episode 10

Who’s Here in the Hamptons

Delia is the lead vocalist and keyboardist of the eponymous blues rock band Joe Delia & Thieves, after previously touring as a session and studio musician with Chuck Berry, Pat Benatar and Stevie Wonder. He is also a prolific composer of film and television scores, best known for his long-running collaborations with filmmaker Abel Ferrara on films like Ms. 45King of New YorkBad Lieutenant and Body Snatchers.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Joe Delia, singer, musician, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and arranger – Episode 10

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites