ABC News’ Dan Abrams Buys Laurel Lake Vineyards

ABC News’ senior legal correspondent, Dan Abrams, has purchased Laurel Lake Vineyards in Laurel.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Abrams bought the North Fork winery in December and plans to rebrand and relaunch it this summer with new sommelier Vanessa Price.

“I’m so excited to invest in the North Fork and this vineyard with the goal of creating a new luxury Long Island wine,” Abrams told the outlet. “Expanding into the wine business has long been a passion of mine and this winery presented a perfect opportunity to create an experience that both local residents and seasonal guests will enjoy.”

