Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Restaurants & Nightlife

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Restaurants & Nightlife categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Italian Cuisine

A Touch Of Venice Restaurant

Best Night Spot

Brix & Rye

Best Steakhouse

Cliff’s Elbow Room

Best Coffee Shop

Crazy Beans

Best Luncheonette / Diner

Cutchogue Diner

Best Gluten Free

Dark Horse

Best Organic Food

Goodfood

Best Caterer

Grace & Grit

Best Greek Cuisine

Hellenic Snack Bar and Restaurant

Best Chinese Cuisine

Jan’s Chinese Food

Best Happy Hour

Legends Restaurant

Best Sports Bar

Legends Restaurant

Best Brunch

Love Lane Kitchen

Best Continental Cuisine

Love Lane Kitchen

Best Mexican Cuisine

Lucharitos

Best Breakfast Spot

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Best Restaurant Atmosphere

North Fork Table & Inn

Best Late Night Cuisine

O’Mallys

Best French Cuisine

Red Rooster Bistro

Best Seafood Restaurant

Southold Fish Market

Best Japanese Cuisine

Stirling Sake

Best Waterview Restaurant

The Halyard at Sound View

Best Bar

The Preston House & Hotel

Best Turkish Cuisine

Turkuaz Grill

Best Takeout Restaurant

Wednesday’s Table

South Fork

Best Restaurant Atmosphere

78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Best Sports Bar

78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Best Luncheonette / Diner

Candy Kitchen

Best Italian Cuisine

Cappelletti

Best Bar

Cowfish

Best Seafood Restaurant

Cowfish

Best Waterview Restaurant

Cowfish

Best Chinese Cuisine

Dragon Garden Southampton

Best Greek Cuisine

Elaia Estiatorio

Best Caterer

Elegant Affairs

Best Mexican Cuisine

Estia’s Little Kitchen

Best Takeout Restaurant

JC’s Restaurant

Best Late Night Cuisine

Lulu Kitchen & Bar

Best Brunch

Pierre’s

Best French Cuisine

Pierre’s

Best Organic Food

Provisions Natural Foods Market

Best Continental Cuisine

Rumba Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

Best Gluten Free

Saaz

Best Coffee Shop

SagTown Coffee

Best Japanese Cuisine

Sen Restaurant

Best Luncheonette / Diner

Sip’n Soda

Best Breakfast Spot

The Hampton Maid

Best Happy Hour

The Springs Tavern

Best Night Spot

The Station Bar

Best Steakhouse

Union Sushi & Steak