Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Restaurants & Nightlife

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Restaurants & Nightlife categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!
Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online
Check out all the announced 2020 Dan's Best of the Best winners
North Fork
Best Italian Cuisine
A Touch Of Venice Restaurant
Best Night Spot
Brix & Rye
Best Steakhouse
Cliff’s Elbow Room
Best Coffee Shop
Crazy Beans
Best Luncheonette / Diner
Cutchogue Diner
Best Gluten Free
Dark Horse
Best Organic Food
Goodfood
Best Caterer
Grace & Grit
Best Greek Cuisine
Hellenic Snack Bar and Restaurant
Best Chinese Cuisine
Jan’s Chinese Food
Best Happy Hour
Legends Restaurant
Best Sports Bar
Legends Restaurant
Best Brunch
Love Lane Kitchen
Best Continental Cuisine
Love Lane Kitchen
Best Mexican Cuisine
Lucharitos
Best Breakfast Spot
Main Road Biscuit Co.
Best Restaurant Atmosphere
North Fork Table & Inn
Best Late Night Cuisine
O’Mallys
Best French Cuisine
Red Rooster Bistro
Best Seafood Restaurant
Southold Fish Market
Best Japanese Cuisine
Stirling Sake
Best Waterview Restaurant
The Halyard at Sound View
Best Bar
The Preston House & Hotel
Best Turkish Cuisine
Turkuaz Grill
Best Takeout Restaurant
Wednesday’s Table
South Fork
Best Restaurant Atmosphere
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Best Sports Bar
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Best Luncheonette / Diner
Candy Kitchen
Best Italian Cuisine
Cappelletti
Best Bar
Cowfish
Best Seafood Restaurant
Cowfish
Best Waterview Restaurant
Cowfish
Best Chinese Cuisine
Dragon Garden Southampton
Best Greek Cuisine
Elaia Estiatorio
Best Caterer
Elegant Affairs
Best Mexican Cuisine
Estia’s Little Kitchen
Best Takeout Restaurant
JC’s Restaurant
Best Late Night Cuisine
Lulu Kitchen & Bar
Best Brunch
Pierre’s
Best French Cuisine
Pierre’s
Best Organic Food
Provisions Natural Foods Market
Best Continental Cuisine
Rumba Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar
Best Gluten Free
Saaz
Best Coffee Shop
SagTown Coffee
Best Japanese Cuisine
Sen Restaurant
Best Luncheonette / Diner
Sip’n Soda
Best Breakfast Spot
The Hampton Maid
Best Happy Hour
The Springs Tavern
Best Night Spot
The Station Bar
Best Steakhouse
Union Sushi & Steak