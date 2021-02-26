Dan's Best of the Best

Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Restaurants & Nightlife

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Restaurants & Nightlife categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Italian Cuisine
A Touch Of Venice Restaurant

Best Night Spot
Brix & Rye

Best Steakhouse
Cliff’s Elbow Room

Best Coffee Shop
Crazy Beans

Best Luncheonette / Diner
Cutchogue Diner

Best Gluten Free
Dark Horse

Best Organic Food
Goodfood

Best Caterer
Grace & Grit

Best Greek Cuisine
Hellenic Snack Bar and Restaurant

Best Chinese Cuisine
Jan’s Chinese Food

Best Happy Hour
Legends Restaurant

Best Sports Bar
Legends Restaurant

Best Brunch
Love Lane Kitchen

Best Continental Cuisine
Love Lane Kitchen

Best Mexican Cuisine
Lucharitos

Best Breakfast Spot
Main Road Biscuit Co.

Best Restaurant Atmosphere
North Fork Table & Inn

Best Late Night Cuisine
O’Mallys

Best French Cuisine
Red Rooster Bistro

Best Seafood Restaurant
Southold Fish Market

Best Japanese Cuisine
Stirling Sake

Best Waterview Restaurant
The Halyard at Sound View

Best Bar
The Preston House & Hotel

Best Turkish Cuisine
Turkuaz Grill

Best Takeout Restaurant
Wednesday’s Table

South Fork

Best Restaurant Atmosphere
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Best Sports Bar
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Best Luncheonette / Diner
Candy Kitchen

Best Italian Cuisine
Cappelletti

Best Bar
Cowfish

Best Seafood Restaurant
Cowfish

Best Waterview Restaurant
Cowfish

Best Chinese Cuisine
Dragon Garden Southampton

Best Greek Cuisine
Elaia Estiatorio

Best Caterer
Elegant Affairs

Best Mexican Cuisine
Estia’s Little Kitchen

Best Takeout Restaurant
JC’s Restaurant

Best Late Night Cuisine
Lulu Kitchen & Bar

Best Brunch
Pierre’s

Best French Cuisine
Pierre’s

Best Organic Food
Provisions Natural Foods Market

Best Continental Cuisine
Rumba Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

Best Gluten Free
Saaz

Best Coffee Shop
SagTown Coffee

Best Japanese Cuisine
Sen Restaurant

Best Luncheonette / Diner
Sip’n Soda

Best Breakfast Spot
The Hampton Maid

Best Happy Hour
The Springs Tavern

Best Night Spot
The Station Bar

Best Steakhouse
Union Sushi & Steak

