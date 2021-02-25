Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Wine & Wineries

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Wine & Wineries categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!
Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!
Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.
North Fork
Best Tasting Room
Croteaux Vineyards
Best Rosé
Jamesport Vineyards
Best Winery
Jamesport Vineyards
Best Vineyard Scenery
Kontokosta Winery
Best Winery Events
Raphael
Best Winery Staff
Sherwood House
Best Wine Tour Company
Tapped Enterprises
South Fork
Best Rosé
Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Best Tasting Room
Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Best Vineyard Scenery
Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Best Wine Club
Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Best Wine Tour Company
Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Best Winery
Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Best Winery Events
Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Best Winery Staff
Wölffer Estate Vineyard