Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Wine & Wineries

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Wine & Wineries categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Tasting Room
Croteaux Vineyards

Best Rosé
Jamesport Vineyards

Best Winery
Jamesport Vineyards

Best Vineyard Scenery
Kontokosta Winery

Best Winery Events
Raphael

Best Winery Staff
Sherwood House

Best Wine Tour Company
Tapped Enterprises

South Fork

Best Rosé
Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Tasting Room
Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Vineyard Scenery
Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Wine Club
Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Wine Tour Company
Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Winery
Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Winery Events
Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Winery Staff
Wölffer Estate Vineyard

South o’ the Highway
