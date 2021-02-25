Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Wine & Wineries

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Wine & Wineries categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Tasting Room

Croteaux Vineyards

Best Rosé

Jamesport Vineyards

Best Winery

Jamesport Vineyards

Best Vineyard Scenery

Kontokosta Winery

Best Winery Events

Raphael

Best Winery Staff

Sherwood House

Best Wine Tour Company

Tapped Enterprises

South Fork

Best Rosé

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Tasting Room

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Vineyard Scenery

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Wine Club

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Wine Tour Company

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Winery

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Winery Events

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Winery Staff

Wölffer Estate Vineyard