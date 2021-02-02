Hamptons Doc Fest to Screen Oscars Nominees in March

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With the Oscars live show scheduled for Sunday, April 25, it seems like the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony is a long ways away, but the Hamptons Doc Fest is already preparing for the big day.

In its effort to support the outstanding films nominated by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in the category of Best Documentary Feature, Hamptons Doc Fest will profile and promote the five documentary nominees, starting on March 15 after the Academy’s announcement of the Oscar finalists.

“With such a strong attendance at our virtual 2020 Hamptons Doc Festival, with fans watching the 35 documentaries from 17 states across the country, we want to support what we are sure will be a stellar lineup of nominees,” Hamptons Doc Fest founder and executive director Jacqui Lofaro says. “That way you can be sure to enjoy these gems before the winners are announced at the Oscar ceremony on Sunday, April 25.”

Some of the films that have been featured on various “best of” and “contenders” lists which were also shown by Hamptons Doc Fest include John Lewis: Good Trouble, 76 Days, MLK/FBI, The Mole Agent, The Dissident, Acasa, My Home, City Hall, The Reason I Jump, Through the Night and Zappa.

Visit hamptonsdocfest.com for information on where you can screen the documentary contenders, as well as Hamptons Doc Fest’s ongoing programming.

