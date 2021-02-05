‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Hans Van de Bovenkamp

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 14 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Dutch artist Hans Van de Bovenkamp.

His monumental sculptures made in bronze, stainless steel and stone sit on the lawns of more than a dozen private residences and public places throughout the Hamptons. His works are also on display in 10 museums around the world, embassies, public gardens and institutes including NYU, Tiffany & Co., Bryant Park and in Italy, Lebanon, Venezuela and Canada. He lives in Sagaponack, and we talked about his career and his new role in our new Dan’s Papers Drive-By SculpTour now getting underway here in the Hamptons.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.