The Prom Nominated for 2021 Golden Globe

The Golden Globe nominations are out, and Hamptonite Chad Beguelin has reason to be very excited—his Netflix musical comedy, The Prom, is up for Best Musical or Comedy.

Bridgehampton’s Beguelin wrote the screenplay for the Ryan Murphy-directed film, as well as the book for the Tony-nominated musical of the same name. The Prom is a colorful, upbeat musical comedy about a group of Broadway has-beens who descend upon a small midwestern town to protest a high school refusing to let a young woman bring her girlfriend to the school prom. The film stars Meryl Streep, James Corden (nominated for his role as the flamboyant and kind actor, Barry), Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key and Kerry Washington.

Watch the 78th Annual Golden Globes on February 28 on NBC.