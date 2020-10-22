Watch the Trailer for ‘The Prom’ on Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming musical comedy film The Prom, co-written by Bridgehamptonite Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin.

Adapted from Beguelin’s Broadway show of the same name, The Prom tells the story of a group of has-been actors from New York who, looking for some good PR to improve their images, head to a small town in Indiana to protest on behalf of a young woman whose prom was canceled after she tried to bring her girlfriend as her date. Of course, when the actors arrive, they find that their presence isn’t exactly welcome.

The Prom stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman in her feature debut. Ryan Murphy directs.

Watch the trailer below, and look for our interview with Beguelin about adapting the beloved Broadway musical to film closer to The Prom‘s December 10 release.