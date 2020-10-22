South o’ the Highway

Watch the Trailer for ‘The Prom’ on Netflix

By
comments
Posted on
The Prom
'The Prom' on Netflix
Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming musical comedy film The Prom, co-written by Bridgehamptonite Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin.

Adapted from Beguelin’s Broadway show of the same name, The Prom tells the story of a group of has-been actors from New York who, looking for some good PR to improve their images, head to a small town in Indiana to protest on behalf of a young woman whose prom was canceled after she tried to bring her girlfriend as her date. Of course, when the actors arrive, they find that their presence isn’t exactly welcome.

The Prom stars Meryl StreepJames CordenNicole KidmanAndrew RannellsKeegan-Michael KeyKerry WashingtonAriana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman in her feature debut. Ryan Murphy directs.

Watch the trailer below, and look for our interview with Beguelin about adapting the beloved Broadway musical to film closer to The Prom‘s December 10 release.

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites