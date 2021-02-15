Watch the Trailer for Andy Cohen’s For Real: The Story of Reality TV

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

E! has unveiled the trailer and release date for Hamptonite Andy Cohen‘s new series, For Real: The Story of Reality TV.

Premiering March 25, the documentary series explores the history and rise of reality TV, from Cohen’s own Real Housewives franchise to other shows.

“Featuring untold stories and “never-before-seen” footage, Cohen reminisces with some of the biggest stars to examine the evolution and decades-long cultural impact of unscripted television,” said NBC in a statement. “Cohen navigates reality’s storied past as he dishes with the Kardashian/Jenner family ahead of their final season of the global phenomenon Keeping Up with the Kardashians; celebrates all that Black women have brought to the genre with an insightful conversation with Kandi Burruss, Vivica A. Fox and producers Holly Carter and Mona Scott-Young; reveals secrets from The Bachelor with Jason and Molly Mesnick; and brings together cast members of the first season of The Real World for a long-awaited and tearful reunion after 20 years.”