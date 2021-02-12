‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Dan Gasby, B. Smith CEO

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 14 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Dan Gasby, CEO of the B. Smith retail brand.

Gasby, a Sag Harbor resident, is best known for his partnership with model and lifestyle figure B. Smith, who was his wife. B. Smith’s restaurant was on Long Wharf for decades, and other locations were in New York City and Washington. The courageous and dedicated way he helped her through the long decline of Alzheimer’s for years and years until she died last year was a tribute to him. He talks about how following such a path brought new meaning to his life.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.