‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Bill Hattrick

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 19 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Bill Hattrick, former Southampton Village Mayor.

How did the Coopers Beach Pavilion get built back in the day? (Hint: On the QT!) Dan gets this and other Southampton Village stories out of beloved former Southampton Mayor (and former Town Trustee) Bill Hattrick—it’s an interesting throwback to the ’80s and ’90s and how some things got done out east (and not without surprise or a bit of outrage)!

