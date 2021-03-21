South o’ the Highway

Is Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ Documentary Headed to OnlyFans?

By Posted on
Madonna as Madam X in her "Welcome to the World of Madame X" promo video
Madonna as Madam X in her "Welcome to the World of Madame X" promo video

Hamptonite and music legend Madonna said in a behind-the-scenes video of her upcoming Madame X documentary that there may be some adult content in the film that could hinder a wide release.

“Artists are here to disrupt the peace,” she says in the video posted to Instagram. “If nobody wants to buy this show, and we end up on, like, a porn site, it’ll be good,” she adds jokingly. “Does [OnlyFans] have a format to show, like, a whole show?” This tongue-in-cheek conversation is made all the more fascinating by Madonna enjoying a piece of black licorice.

 

The documentary will chronicle the making of Madonna’s hit 14th studio album and is currently slated for a Netflix release.

