Long Island: Nominate Your Company as a Top Workplace 

For many Long Islanders, the term “workplace” has gotten a reboot. A year ago, how many of us knew how to use Zoom? Office culture has changed profoundly during COVID, and that’s why the 2021 Long Island Top Workplaces competition promises to be such a unique undertaking.

Beginning March 7, employers and employees in Nassau or Suffolk County are eligible to nominate their company — or any company — in the Top Workplaces competition, as long as it has more than 50 employees.

How has your workplace embraced the challenge of going remote during COVID? Has communication suffered or improved? For employers, the competition represents a chance to show off the strides made in creating a positive workplace culture and attract new talent. For employees, it’s an opportunity to sound off if your company has fallen short of creating camaraderie.

Not every organization has been in a position to operate remotely, especially healthcare facilities and other essential organizations that met the challenge posed by COVID by getting their workplaces to new levels of operations and efficiency. For them, Top Workplaces is an opportunity to make your companies shine!

Schneps Media, which publishes Dan’s Papers, The Long Island Press, and Noticia, has partnered with Energage, a research company that conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 56 markets and has surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 7,000 organizations in the past year. This is the fourth year of the program running on Long Island, which was previously operated by Newsday.

Here’s how it works: You nominate a company that you think is worthy.

Energage invites the nominated companies to participate by conducting a survey of the employees.

Typically, companies that enter the competition have achieved a level of success in creating a positive workplace culture but are looking to improve. “If COVID taught us anything, it’s that asking questions and listening to employees is critical to navigating this new world of work,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.

Entrants will also receive a complimentary culture review from Energage, which will highlight what your company is doing well and what needs more attention.

What type of companies will benefit from entering the competition? “Leaders who embrace a people-first culture,” said Rubino. “By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture.”

The Details

Who can nominate: It’s free to anyone

Who can enter: Any public, private, nonprofit or government employer with at least 50 employees in Nassau or Suffolk County.

Nomination deadline: April 9, 2021

Length of survey: 24 quick questions that can be answered in five minutes.

You can nominate your company of choice here:

Phone number for nominations: 516)-274-0621