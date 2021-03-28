Naomi Watts Finishes Filming ‘Infinite Storm’

South o’ the Highway

Montauk’s Naomi Watts just finished filming her latest film, Infinite Storm.

The drama-thriller, based on the article “High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue,” is based on the true story of Pam Bales (Watts), a mountain guide and nurse who is stranded on Mount Washington during a major blizzard. A stranger, played by Billy Howle, comes to her aid.

Malgorzata Szumowska is directing from Slovenia. Watts posted a photo to Instagram as she wrapped filming. Check it out below.

 

